In “Stan Against Evil,” Stan (John C. McGinley) is dealing with the consequences of his decision to travel through time to save his dead wife, Claire. In doing so, he opened a portal that brought a flood of demons into town. 8 p.m., IFC

Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service

Some yogis shun alcoholic libations, but others revel in a celebratory glass. A new yoga class combines both worlds on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month at Brewer’s Republic. After taking teacher Colin Gregory’s hourlong, all-levels class at noon, stick around for a beer and to commune with your fellow practitioners. Admission is $10, which includes a beer. If you don’t drink, that $5 can be applied toward food. It’s at 112 N. Nevada Ave.; brewersrep.com.

