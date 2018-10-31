TV tonight
In “Stan Against Evil,” Stan (John C. McGinley) is dealing with the consequences of his decision to travel through time to save his dead wife, Claire. In doing so, he opened a portal that brought a flood of demons into town. 8 p.m., IFC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Some yogis shun alcoholic libations, but others revel in a celebratory glass. A new yoga class combines both worlds on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month at Brewer’s Republic. After taking teacher Colin Gregory’s hourlong, all-levels class at noon, stick around for a beer and to commune with your fellow practitioners. Admission is $10, which includes a beer. If you don’t drink, that $5 can be applied toward food. It’s at 112 N. Nevada Ave.; brewersrep.com.