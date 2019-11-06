TV Tonight
The stress level on “Riverdale” apparently never really subsides. Tonight. Veronica is caught between Hiram and Hermione’s double trial and grapples with what the future might hold for her very wealthy family. 7 p.m., The CW
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I stumbled upon the bar at Almagre, 2460 Montebello Square Drive, during its opening weekend in August and I can’t wait to go back. The space doubles as a wedding/event venue and the bar is only open Thursday-Saturday. The lavish but cozy bar offers three levels of drinks: barrel-aged cocktails (I tried the Manhattan)for $12; creative house concoctions such as a watermelon margarita and cold brew negroni for $10 and classics (think sidecars and diaquaris) for $9. There’s also the “bartender’s choice” option. Plus, a variety of charcuterie boards ensure your taste buds won’t be bored.