TV Tonight
At last, it’s night one of the National Finals on “American Ninja Warrior” as the season’s top competitors face off in Las Vegas. Come for the incredible athleticism — and stay for the wipeouts. 7 p.m., NBC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Whenever I pick up a book to read, I immediately seek out the author’s photo on the inside of the jacket. I stare into their eyes and will them to tell me their secrets. How did they do it? What’s their writing process? What are their obsessions, fears, hopes? Some of those questions get answered on the “Beautiful Writers” podcast with host and author Linda Sivertsen. She’s managed to score some doozies, including Meg Wolitzer, Seth Godin, Dean Koontz and Elizabeth Gilbert. It’s available through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and more; beautifulwriterspodcast.com.