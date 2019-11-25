TV Tonight
“College Behind Bars” is a revelatory four-part documentary series, directed by Lynn Novick and executive produced by Ken Burns. It follows a dozen incarcerated men and women in New York over four years as they try to earn college degrees through the rigorous Bard Prison Initiative. 10 p.m., PBS
Chuck Barney,
Tribune News Service
In my annual Octobersearch for all things spooky and creaky, I landed on last year’s creepy “Hereditary.” Toni Collette and Gabriel Byrne star as a married couple with a son and daughter, who’s played to sinister perfection by Milly Shapiro. She was so eerie I had to Google her while watching the movie to check in on her life. The movie starts out on a down note, with the death of the matriarchal grandmother, a secretive, cruel type, and only goes downhill after a high school party. I won’t spoil it, but I will say I won’t be trying to conjure up my dead relatives anytime soon.