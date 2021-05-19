Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo is behind hits such as "Drivers License." 

 Contributed photo

There's more to pop singer Olivia Rodrigo than "Drivers License," her hit single that's taken over the world. She's followed that up with catchy songs such as "Deja Vu" and "Good 4 U." Plus, Rodrigo's debut album,  "Sour," comes out Friday. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

