There's more to pop singer Olivia Rodrigo than "Drivers License," her hit single that's taken over the world. She's followed that up with catchy songs such as "Deja Vu" and "Good 4 U." Plus, Rodrigo's debut album, "Sour," comes out Friday. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Look out for new music from Olivia Rodrigo
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
