TV Tonight In the season three opener of “The Good Doctor,” Dr. Shaun Murphy follows up what he believes was a disastrous first date with Carly by proposing a radical surgery to save a newlywed woman’s life. 9 p.m., ABC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Local art collectors approached three gallery owners — Abby Kreuser of Kreuser Gallery, Gundega Stevens of G44 Gallery and Lauren Ciborowski of The Modbo — about holding a sale to scale down their personal collections and help free up some wall space. “Art Purge” is a one-night sale of art from the inventory of those collectors. Who knows what masterpieces you could find for your own bare walls? It’s 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; 464-5880, abigailkreusergallery.com.