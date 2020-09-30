Dining Review: Carnivore's delight at Front Range Barbecue

Front Range BBQ Wednesday October 12, 2016. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

 Jeff Kearney

Check out live music outside Front Range BBQ while the warm weather holds up. Head to the Old Colorado City barbecue joint for Pickin’ on the Porch, featuring local bands and musicians, on Wednesday evenings. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. Might as well have some barbecue while you’re there. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

