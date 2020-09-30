Check out live music outside Front Range BBQ while the warm weather holds up. Head to the Old Colorado City barbecue joint for Pickin’ on the Porch, featuring local bands and musicians, on Wednesday evenings. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. Might as well have some barbecue while you’re there. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Live music on the porch and barbecue in Old Colorado City
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments