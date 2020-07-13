Hillside Gardens & Event Center has reinvigorated its Summer Concert Series. Shows are 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. With more than 4 acres of land, the gardens received a variance that allows up to 800 people. Attendees must be 16 and older due to distancing regulations. The $10 admission includes a beverage of the alcoholic and non-alcoholic varieties. Local caterers will provide food; 520-9463, hillsidegardensandevents.com. — Jennifer Mulson
Pikes Pick: Live music at Hillside Gardens
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Colorado Springs woman starts chapter of New York-based Resistance Revival Chorus
-
Outdoor concerts scheduled at Rocky Mountain Vibes' ballpark in Colorado Springs
-
Southern Colorado mom and daughter keep Native American traditions rolling with their frybread food truck
-
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Trace Adkins coming to Colorado drive-ins, outdoor theaters
-
Tom Hanks and Andy Samberg star in two different films you don't want to miss | Movie Reviews