Tim Costello and John Stone perform at Hillside Gardens and Event Center. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette)

 Jerilee Bennett

Hillside Gardens & Event Center has reinvigorated its Summer Concert Series. Shows are 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. With more than 4 acres of land, the gardens received a variance that allows up to 800 people. Attendees must be 16 and older due to distancing regulations. The $10 admission includes a beverage of the alcoholic and non-alcoholic varieties. Local caterers will provide food; 520-9463, hillsidegardensandevents.com. — Jennifer Mulson

