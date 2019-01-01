What to watch on TV for the week of September 24 - September 30: A bevy of new and returning series kick off the fall television season
Caption +

Pictured (l-r): Michelle Yeoh as Captain Philippa Georgiou; Sonequa Martin-Green as First Officer Michael Burnham. STAR TREK: DISCOVERY coming to CBS All Access. Photo Cr: Jan Thijs © 2017 CBS Interactive. All Rights Reserved.
Show MoreShow Less

TV tonight

The documentary “Love, Gilda” warmly recalls the life and career of Gilda Radner, who gained fame as a member of the first “Saturday Night Live” cast. The film includes interviews of friends and colleagues. 7 and 9 p.m., CNN

Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service

Ever become addicted to a TV series well after it first aired? I did with the CBS All Access program “Star Trek: Discovery.” A year after it premiered, I mindlessly starting watching “Discovery” and ended up watching all 15 episodes of season one in three days. Now I’m looking forward to season two, which introduces a young Spock, when it premieres Jan. 17.

Tags

Terry is a journalist and social media manager for The Gazette. He's a graduate of the University of Denver, loves the Denver Broncos, and is a member of the Television Critics Association and Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

Load comments