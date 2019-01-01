TV tonight
The documentary “Love, Gilda” warmly recalls the life and career of Gilda Radner, who gained fame as a member of the first “Saturday Night Live” cast. The film includes interviews of friends and colleagues. 7 and 9 p.m., CNN
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Ever become addicted to a TV series well after it first aired? I did with the CBS All Access program “Star Trek: Discovery.” A year after it premiered, I mindlessly starting watching “Discovery” and ended up watching all 15 episodes of season one in three days. Now I’m looking forward to season two, which introduces a young Spock, when it premieres Jan. 17.