TV tonight
“Springsteen on Broadway” brings Bruce Springsteen’s Tony Award-winning solo acoustic show to viewers who couldn’t make it to New York, afford a ticket or both. It’s just Bruce, his guitar, a piano and some very personal stories. Netflix
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Find gifts for art lovers at the annual Small Works show, featuring about 500 artworks by 150 local artists, with each piece less than 24 inches in every dimension. The art is displayed salon style for “cash and carry” holiday shopping at the Modbo and SPQR Art Space, 17b and 17c E. Bijou St., in the alley. “Small Works XI” runs through Jan. 4. For gallery hours, call 633-4240 or visit themodbo.com or facebook.com/themodbo/.