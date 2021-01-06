Hailey Whitters (copy)

Hailey Whitters teamed up with Little Big Town on a new song.

 Courtesy photo

Country singer-songwriter Hailey Whitters had one of the best albums of 2020. She’s starting 2021 on a high note, too. Whitters teamed up with Little Big Town on a new song, “Fillin’ My Cup.” It’s the perfect vibe for a new year. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

