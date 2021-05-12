Years after a teenage Marie Ulven had a couple of viral hits, her long-awaited debut album is out now. And it's already received high praise. Making indie pop music under the name girl in red, the 22-year-old's album is called "If I Could Make It Go Quiet." — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Listen to new album from girl in red
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
