Girl In Red

Marie Ulven is the singer known as Girl In Red. Her debut album is out now. 

 Contributed photo

Years after a teenage Marie Ulven had a couple of viral hits, her long-awaited debut album is out now. And it's already received high praise. Making indie pop music under the name girl in red, the 22-year-old's album is called "If I Could Make It Go Quiet." — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette 

Tags

Load comments