TV Tonight
They came, they sang and … someone did some conquering. Tonight on the finals of “The Christmas Caroler Challenge,” we’ll find out which of the 12 groups ruled the holidays. 8 p.m., The CW
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Talk about being a fly on the wall. You’ll feel like one as you listen to psychotherapist Esther Perel’s “Where Should We Begin?” podcast. If you’re unfamiliar with Perel, she’s a Belgian counselor who’s gained popularity over the last few years with her revelations on relationships and sexuality. Her podcast takes the listener inside a couple’s therapy session. We hear what’s working, but mostly, what’s not working, while Perel tries to help them talk it out. Listening to two strangers work through their issues is almost like getting therapy yourself.