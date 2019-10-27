TV Tonight
Kathryn Hahn shines as the title character in the new limited series “Mrs. Fletcher.” She plays a lonely single mom in her mid-40s who opens herself to new experiences after her self-centered son (Jackson White) goes off to college. New experiences like internet porn. 9:30 p.m., HBO
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Lipstick. I’ve been known to purchase a few. Dozen. Can’t help myself. The colors are so pretty and promise so much. Besame Cosmetics recently beguiled me with their lip offerings, though the California-based, vintage makeup brand also sells a full range of face paint products. The company re-creates modern reproductions of lipstick from the ‘20s through the ‘70s, such as Forever Red, a bold color women favored in 1925, and Dusty Rose, a popular shade in 1969, when colors were lighter and more natural. The tubes of ‘stick run $22; besamecosmetics.com.