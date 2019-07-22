TV tonight
As “The Bachelorette” season heads into the homestretch, it’s time to watch Hannah Brown’s rejected suitors get grilled on the juicy “Men Tell All” episode. The highlight? Luke P. takes the hot seat to talk about his dramatic flameout. 7 p.m., ABC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I loved the classic music gems in “Stranger Things,” but one song from the Season 3 finale is memory-making special. “The Neverending Story” is Broadway-musical beautiful as Dustin and Suzie sing it to each other. And, surprise, it’s an oldie but goodie 35-year-old song by British pop star Limahl — born in 1958 and a member of the 1980s group Kajagoogoo. It’s being streamed like crazy. And check out those photos of Limahl’s great ‘80s hair.