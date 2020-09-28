Lily King's new New York Times bestseller "Writers & Lovers" is in my top three books of the year so far. Released in March, the award-winning author's latest is set in 1997 and stars Casey, a 31-year-old who's grieving the untimely death of her mother while writing her novel, waiting tables and feeling torn between two very different men. It's fast-paced and the dialogue is delicious. I'm savoring each page so it doesn't end too quickly; amazon.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Lily King's new book 'Writers & Lovers' lighthearted look at grief
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
