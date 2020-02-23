TV Tonight
“The Walking Dead” returns to resume its 10th season and resolve the November cliffhanger. Some of our survivors are trapped in a dark cavern filled with walkers — a situation orchestrated by the devious Alpha, who continues to prove the Whisperers remain one step ahead of everyone. 8 p.m., AMC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I might be losing my close-up vision. It is yet to be determined. Also, I like low lighting in my home. Those two factors led me to one of my recent Amazon purchases: Lumino- Lite Rechargeable 7 LED Book Light. I love this gadget probably more than I should. It clips to your book, magazine, laptop, what have you. Has three brightness levels. Lasts for as long as I read, and is easily charged on my computer. And it’s a soothing aquamarine color; $14.99.