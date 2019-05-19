TV tonight
The twisted fantasy series “Game of Thrones” concludes with an 80-minute finale. And the question remains: Who will sit on the Iron Throne? And does the Iron Throne even exist after last week’s fiery carnage? 7 p.m., HBO
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
If you know me, you know I love a good podcast. Fingers crossed Chelsea Handler delivers. The outspoken comedian has been busy lately. After quitting her Netflix talk show, she spent a year getting therapy and writing her memoir, “Life Will Be the Death of Me.” She’s embarking on a podcast that debuts Thursday. Named after her memoir, the pod will feature 20 episodes with conversations between Handler and her friends, including bestie Mary McCormack, actress Connie Britton and journalist Jake Tapper