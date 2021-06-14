Might there be a child or teen claiming they're "so bored" in your midst? Point them in the direction of Pikes Peak Library District's new "Summer Adventure" program. Kids up to 18 can register and win prizes by reading and participating in free activities, including family concerts with Steve Weeks, meeting goats at Wishing Star Farm, outdoor movie nights and labyrinth walks. Register online at ppld.org/summerkids. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Library's new 'Summer Adventure' program offers kids prizes for reading, activities
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
BY CARLOTTA OLSON The Gazette
