In case you needed something to go right in 2020, Taylor Swift's surprise album, "Folklore," is here. Let the collection of 16 songs, which show a softer, folkier side of Swift, be your new quarantine soundtrack. Because, yes, these songs go great with staying home, drinking coffee and feeling all your feelings. And if you've never been a Swiftie, "Folklore" is your time to try. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Let yourself fall for 'Folklore'
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
