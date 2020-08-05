Taylor Swift will release surprise album 'Folklore' Friday

This cover image released by Republic Records shows “Folklore," the eighth record by Taylor Swift. Swift says the standard edition, available Friday, will include 16 tracks and the album will feature Bon Iver, Aaron Dessner of The National and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff.

In case you needed something to go right in 2020, Taylor Swift's surprise album, "Folklore," is here. Let the collection of 16 songs, which show a softer, folkier side of Swift, be your new quarantine soundtrack. Because, yes, these songs go great with staying home, drinking coffee and feeling all your feelings. And if you've never been a Swiftie, "Folklore" is your time to try. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

