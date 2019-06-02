TV tonight
Zachary Quinto stars in the horror series “NOS4A2” (pronounced Nosferatu). He plays Manx, a supernatural villain who feeds off the souls of children and deposits what remains of them into Christmasland — a twisted place of his imagination where every day is Christmas and unhappiness is against the law. 8 p.m., AMC.
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Every time I walk into Eclectic CO., 214 1/2 N. Tejon St., something catches my eye. The place just screams gift ideas. You’ll find jewelry, candles, baby clothes, pottery, party garlands, 14er T-shirts and stickers, vintage clothing and accessories, gourmet chocolate, natural bath products, vegan cosmetics, visual artwork and more. The selection lives up to the store’s name. Workshops also are offered; the June 13 one ($30) teaches how to make a macrame plant hanger. shopeclecticco.com, 286-0089.