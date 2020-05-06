It's just what it sounds like. But better. Follow "Celebs on Sandwiches" on Instagram for watercolor paintings of famous people — from Reese Witherspoon to Carole Baskin from "Tiger King" — lounging on sandwiches. You can't help but laugh and be impressed by the detail of the artwork. Plus, the type of sandwich changes each time to keep things interesting.
Pikes Pick: Let celebs on sandwiches be your new Internet fave
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
