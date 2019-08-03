TV tonight
“Dark Angel” is the second of five Lifetime movies based on V.C. Andrews’ “Casteel” novels. Jason Priestly and Kelly Rutherford play the wealthy grandparents of Heaven Leigh Casteel (Annalise Basso), who becomes slowly ensnared in a sinister web of cruel deceits. 6 p.m., Lifetime
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Tired of your regular morning latte? Stop by Pikes Peak Lemonade, 224 N. Tejon St. in Colorado Springs, for a fresh cup of lemonade. There’s jalapeño lemonade for the braver ones, or lavender mint if a softer lemonade is for your taste. With more than 12 concoctions, lemonade is available as an individual quick refill or in shareable portions. There’s also cocktail additions for your Saturday wine night.