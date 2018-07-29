TV TONIGHT
Cybill Shepherd, Edward Norton and Martha Stewart are among celebrity jokesters for the “Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis.” But we can’t wait to see Willis’ ex-wife, Demi Moore, make a surprise appearance. 8 p.m., Comedy Central
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
It’s been an underwhelming summer at the movies. Since April’s “Avengers,” we got one reprieve (“Incredibles 2”) in the numbing onslaught of more superheroes, dinosaurs and a skyscraper-scaling “Rock” Johnson. “Leave No Trace” is here to remind you what good movies do: Make you feel something. Ben Foster quietly and powerfully plays a veteran who hides in the woods to treat his troubled mind. It’s just him and his daughter, who slowly comes to terms with her idea of life being different than her dad’s. See it at Kimball’s Peak Three downtown.