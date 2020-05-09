There’s been lots of interest in fashionable scarves recently. Here’s how to tie them: Facebook’s 5-Minute Crafts Scarves video takes you step by step. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Learn how to tie scarves, just like on TV
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
14 hit movies filmed in Colorado Springs and around the state
-
Colorado Springs has new place for grab-and-go smoked meats
-
Before hitting it big, these 8 bands played Colorado Springs shows
-
Four tasty options for Mother's Day meals in Colorado Springs
-
Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs photography projects document stay-at-home life