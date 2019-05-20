TV tonight
“Norman Mineta and His Legacy: An American Story” is a profile of the statesman and trailblazer. After being imprisoned by the U.S. during World War II for his Japanese ancestry, he eventually was elected to Congress. 8 p.m., PBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
What’s not to love about a film that stars six powerhouse women, including Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine, Julia Roberts and Olympia Dukakis? Head to Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree Circle and IMAX or Regal Interquest Stadium 14 for a big-screen showing at 4 p.m. Tuesday or Wednesday of the 1989 film “Steel Magnolias.” MacLaine and Dukakis will make you laugh, Field will make you cry and Roberts will make death look luminous. Check fathomevents.com for other TCM Big Screen Classics, such as “Field of Dreams” June 16 and 18 and “Glory” July 21 and 24.