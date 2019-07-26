TV tonight
The award-winning prison dramedy “Orange Is the New Black” helped put Netflix on the original programming map. In the show’s final, 13-episode season, the women of Litchfield come to terms with the fact that their time behind bars has changed them forever. Netflix
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Here’s your chance to join Bachelor Nation, that young-skewing, hormone-ravaged, relationship-hungry, drama-filled reality TV enclave. If you’ve been applying to be the bachelor or bachelorette or one of their potential concubines, get your ticket to “The Bachelor Live on Stage,” set for Feb. 23 at the Buell Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Former Bachelor Ben Higgins, who lives in Denver, will host an evening with local ladies competing for an eligible hometown bachelor. It’s a whole season of ABC’s “The Bachelor” in one night, with a first impression rose, group date challenges and one-on-ones. To apply, visit bachelorliveonstage.com. For tickets, which go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, call 888-929-7849 or visit axs.com or livenation.com.