TV Tonight
Former One Direction band member Harry Styles is this week’s host of “Saturday Night Live.” And he’ll be pulling double duty, also serving as musical guest and probably performing his latest single, “Lights Up.” 10:30 p.m., NBC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Progress comes at a cost. We’ve heard it before. But you’ve never seen it play out so eloquently before watching “American Factory.” The Netflix documentary takes us inside an Ohio plant that closes, crushing many souls. But the sun rises: A Chinese company resurrects the factory and rehires workers. It’s a happy day — until the culture clash sets in. The title is no mistake: “American Factory,” reminding of the focus on what it means to live and labor in this country.