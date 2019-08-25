TV Tonight
Will it be “The Affair” to remember? The strife-filled drama launches its final season — one that chronicles the aftermath of last season’s horrific events. Joining the cast is Anna Paquin, who plays the adult daughter of Alison and Cole. 10 p.m., Showtime
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
It matters none how much movie theaters have changed; Kimball’s downtown has been a Gazette Best of the Springs and a destination location for years. Over time, Kimball’s Twin Peak grew into Kimball’s Peak Three Theater as folks looked for independent and foreign films. And now Kimball’s is turning 25. A fun Facebook request from former GM Matthew Stevens goes out to those with treasured stories and memories about the special site with its original Peak Theatre (1935) marquee. Share your stories on Kimball’s Peak Three Theater on FB.