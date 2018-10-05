TV tonight
Fresh off the success of “Crazy Rich Asians,” Constance Wu gets back to playing Jessica in “Fresh Off the Boat.” In the opener, her crime thriller has just been released, and she’s looking forward to doing a bookstore reading. 7 p.m., ABC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
If your kid’s an aspiring mountain biker, Fox Run Regional Park is the place to be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Youths can go for a spin on the gentle trails alongside experts who know the ins and outs of riding and etiquette. Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates will be celebrating Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day. All tots and teens with a bike and helmet are welcome. For more information or to register, call 719-520-6977.