Apparently, Homer, Marge and company are going to outlast us all. They’ve been through five U.S. presidents and even a recent major change in ownership (welcome to the Disney kingdom). And now “The Simpsons” launch their — gasp! — 31st season with an episode that has Homer and Bart becoming social media celebrities after a video of them fighting goes viral. 7 p.m., Fox
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Ken Burns and country music. Just press play. The documentarian’s PBS series on the nation-defining genre is as good as you’d expect. The eighth and final episode takes us through 1996, which for me recalls the time when the wheels fell off — when somehow country music turned to party trash. But Burns guides us through the hillbilly roots and the outlaw era, highlighting the lives of Jimmie Rodgers, Hank Williams, Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline, to name but a few. Watch online at pbs.org/kenburns/country-music.