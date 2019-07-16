TV tonight
Set in the year 2199, “Pandora” is a sci-fi action series about a resourceful young woman (Priscilla Quintana) who has lost everything but finds a new life at Earth’s Space Training Academy, where she and her friends learn to defend the galaxy from threats both alien and human. 7 p.m., The CW
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
So many PBS regulars over the years learned “The Joy of Painting” from the beloved Bob Ross, who died of lymphoma in 1995. Here’s an opportunity for beginners to experience their own painting joy from a Certified Ross Instructor. This Aug. 2 class at Chapel Hills Event Center benefits Rocky Mountain PBS, and wine, beer and hors d’oeuvres will be on hand, too. $75 per canvas includes canvas, paints, supplies and a RMPBS Passport membership. $15 for those who just want to watch. Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/paint-with-bob-ross-tickets-64695556150. Questions? Call 418-5852.