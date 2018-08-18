TV tonight
Gary Oldman earned a best-actor Oscar for his performance as Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour.” The 2017 film recalls Churchill’s early days as Prime Minister as he tries to rally the United Kingdom during World War II. 6 p.m., HBO
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
