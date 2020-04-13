Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan pic 2

Actor John Krasinski creates the YouTube show "Some Good News" to deliver some joy amidst the terrible headlines. Courtesy

 Jan Thijs

The current despairing headlines prompted actor John Krasinski (“The Office,” “A Quiet Place”) to create his own YouTube show, the positivity-laced “Some Good News.” And uplifting it is. In his second episode, he surprised a 9-year-old fan of the Broadway musical “Hamilton” with cast members performing the little girl’s favorite song, including show creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, all from the confines of their individual homes. Go to youtube.com and search for Some Good News. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

