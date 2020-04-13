The current despairing headlines prompted actor John Krasinski (“The Office,” “A Quiet Place”) to create his own YouTube show, the positivity-laced “Some Good News.” And uplifting it is. In his second episode, he surprised a 9-year-old fan of the Broadway musical “Hamilton” with cast members performing the little girl’s favorite song, including show creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, all from the confines of their individual homes. Go to youtube.com and search for Some Good News. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: John Krasinski's 'Some Good News' much needed
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
