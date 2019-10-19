TV Tonight
“Patsy & Loretta” is a new TV movie that tells the true story of the bond that developed when established country music star Patsy Cline took young up-and-comer Loretta Lynn under her wing to help navigate the male-dominated industry. Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller play the title characters. 6 p.m., Lifetime
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
When John Krasinski, best known for his character of Jim Halpert from “The Office,” was cast as the new Jack Ryan in an Amazon TV series in 2018, I was skeptical. Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine previously had taken on the role of the iconic Tom Clancy protagonist and they were established action stars. Meanwhile, Krasinski was known for a string of bad romcoms. That changed when I watched the new series. Krasinski was perfect for the part and “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” became a big hit for Amazon. Season two premieres Nov. 1.