TV tonight “American Ninja Warrior” returns to Los Angeles to kick off the City Finals round of the competition. Contestants will face up to 10 daunting obstacles including a new one called Leaps of Faith. 7 p.m., NBC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
When I get home after a long day, I tend to grab my laptop and pull up YouTube. Lately, I’ve been watching quite a bit of Jenna Marbles’ channel. I appreciate her indulgence of fun even as a “32-year-old lady,” and I love seeing her four dogs running around happily. It’s a great example of wholesome content minus the mid-roll ads, and I highly recommend watching her glue decorations to her face and experiment with new forms of painting.