Jazz in the Garden, the popular Friday night summer concert series at Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church downtown, hasn't put the kibosh on bringing music to the fans. Instead of a courtyard concert, the series will be broadcast live on Jazz 93.5 FM. The next performance is 7 p.m. June 26 with Little London Belles. Go online to jazzinthegarden.org. — Jennifer Mulson
Pikes Pick: Jazz in the Garden gets radio-friendly
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
