Take 10: Jazz musician Tony Exum Jr. will show off his passion for jazz

Jazz musician Tony Exum Jr. kicked off the Jazz in the Garden summer concert series on June 12. The series will be broadcast live on Jazz 93.5 FM this summer. Courtesy

Jazz in the Garden, the popular Friday night summer concert series at Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church downtown, hasn't put the kibosh on bringing music to the fans. Instead of a courtyard concert, the series will be broadcast live on Jazz 93.5 FM. The next performance is 7 p.m. June 26 with Little London Belles. Go online to jazzinthegarden.org. — Jennifer Mulson

Contact the writer: 636-0270

Tags

Load comments