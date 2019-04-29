TV tonight
So you’ve seen the Oscar-winning “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Ready for more Queen? “The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story” is a documentary that traces the journey of the iconic band and its new front man. 7 p.m., ABC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
A shopping find: The Janska manufacturing plant has ceased production of its popular coats and outerwear but made a special gift to the community. Janska samples, new coats and jackets have been donated to the open-to-all Silver Key Friends Thrift Store, 1605 S. Murray Blvd. Lots of goodies throughout this thrift shop, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. 884-2366