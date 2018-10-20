TV tonight
In the TV movie “My Dinner With Herve,” Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”) plays Herve Villechaize, the French dwarf who starred in “Fantasy Island.” The film is inspired by a real-life experience of director Sacha Gervasi, who in 1993 spent one wild night in Los Angeles with Villechaize. 6 p.m., HBO
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Most famous for his front-man role with indie rock band Dinosaur Jr., J Mascis is an established artist. Yet his resume reflects that of a journeyman. There was J Mascis + The Fog. Then there was J Mascis and Friends. Then he went back to drumming for a heavy metal band. Later, he did it all for Sweet Apple, a different take on rock. He seems to enjoy journeying. The single, “See You at the Movies,” suggests he has taken a mellow approach with his upcoming solo album, “Elastic Days.”