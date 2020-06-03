021220-we-viewhouse-teaser (copy)

Mega-sized sports bar, restaurant ViewHouse has a spacious patio with outdoor activities.

Looking for the perfect restaurant patio to enjoy a sunny day now that we can enjoy things like that again? Viewhouse, 7114 Campus Drive, is your best — and biggest — bet. Huge outdoor area with plenty of seating and activities, like volleyball and corn hole. Soak it all up. — Amanda Hancock

