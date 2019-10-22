TV Tonight
Will this be the year poor Linus finally receives a visit from his Halloween hero in “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”? We can still hold out hope, can’t we? 7 p.m., ABC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Gather your toilet paper, newspaper, rice, toast, rubber gloves and other essentials. It’s “Rocky Horror Picture Show” time. For the uninitiated, fear not: The folks at Antici-pations have you covered. Play along at the Cellar at Carte Payne during shows this weekend and two set for Halloween night (tickets here: https://bit.ly/2P5gFmU). Or see if you can snag tickets at the Iron Springs Chateau. The Manitou dinner theater is a perfect venue for the shenanigans, with performances scheduled through Nov. 2.