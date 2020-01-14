TV TONIGHT
It’s time for more angst-filled drama with the Pearsons as “This Is Us” returns from its hiatus. In tonight’s episode, Kevin searches for romance, while Kate meets Toby’s CrossFit friends and Randall travels to Los Angeles to be with Rebecca. 8 p.m., NBC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Get a jump-start on your gardening with master gardeners Larry Stebbins and Scott Wilson at their “Getting Your Garden off to a Good Start” class for beginner to advanced gardeners at Horace Mann Middle School, 1001 E. Van Buren St., 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday . Cost is $10 per person at the door, but registration is required by emailing Larry@thegarden father.com.