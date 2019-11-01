TV Tonight
Kerry Washington (“Scandal”) heads the cast of “American Son.” Adapted from the Broadway play, it’s the story about the mother of a missing teenage boy as she struggles to put the pieces together in a South Florida police station. Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee also star. (Netflix).
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Vegan Restaurant Week in Colorado Springs kicks off Friday on World Vegan Day. Select plant-based menu items offered at 26 local eateries through Nov. 7. Here are the eateries in the lineup: Adam’s Mountain Café, Azteca Gourmet, Beasts & Brews, The Bench, The Burrowing Owl, Carnelian Coffee Co., Cerberus Brewing Co., Chaang Thai, Empanadas Milonga, Golden Bee at The Broadmoor, Happy Belly Tacos, Lulu’s Downstairs, Monse’s Pupuseria, Odyssey Gastropub, Ola Juice Bar, Patty Jewett Bar & Grill, Rasta Pasta, Rooster’s House of Ramen, Santana’s Vegan Grill, Sprig Eats, Streetcar520, Sweet Elizabeth’s Organics, Trinity Brewing, Vegan Van, The Warehouse and Summit at The Broadmoor. Visit tinyurl.com/y5rqnl8n to see menus.