TV tonight
Based on the big-screen horror franchise, “The Purge” is a new drama series set in a near-future dystopia where all crime, including murder, is legal for one night a year. Not surprisingly, a lot of bad things happen. 8 p.m., USA and Syfy
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Gregory Alan Isakov’s next album, “Evening Machines,” comes out Oct. 5. And if the songs released already are any indication, it’s set to be another good one from the singer-songwriter, who in recent years has been tending a farm in Boulder. It’s easy to imagine Isakov in that kind of idyllic setting, as conjured by his mellow tunes, such as the never-old “Stable Song.” A new one, “Chemicals,” sounds like the stuff that’s built his following, while “Caves” is from the same strain as “Liars,” the fierce lead to the 2016 record with the Colorado Symphony. Anyone else going to the Sept. 30 show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre?