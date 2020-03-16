Perhaps you’ve caught wind of Netflix’s newest reality dating show “Love is Blind.” It knocked the wind out of me. I was hooked from the first moment total strangers entered their pods and began the fine art of getting to know each other, all without seeing their faces or bodies, falling in love and getting engaged. I blasted through the series, the finale and the reunion. Please, Netflix, I’m begging you for a season two; netflix.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Is love blind?
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
St. Patrick's Day Parade still a go in Colorado Springs amid coronavirus concerns
-
St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Colorado Springs canceled
-
Colorado Springs brewery making waves with its food | Pikes Pick
-
Colorado Springs chefs, Brother Luck and Luis Young, semifinalist for James Beard Awards
-
Blake Shelton cancels Denver concert, tour