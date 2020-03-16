Cameron and Lauren share lessons, life after ‘Love Is Blind’

Cameron Hamilton, left, and Lauren Speed in a scene from Netflix's romance reality series "Love is Blind." Courtesy

Perhaps you’ve caught wind of Netflix’s newest reality dating show “Love is Blind.” It knocked the wind out of me. I was hooked from the first moment total strangers entered their pods and began the fine art of getting to know each other, all without seeing their faces or bodies, falling in love and getting engaged. I blasted through the series, the finale and the reunion. Please, Netflix, I’m begging you for a season two; netflix.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

