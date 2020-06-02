It didn’t quite live up to the rave reviews I’d read, but “The Invisible Man” was nonetheless the edge-of-the-seat thriller I needed on a recent movie night. Now available to rent on Amazon Prime and Redbox. — Seth Boster
Pikes Pick: 'Invisible Man' a thriller worth renting
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
