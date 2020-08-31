I'm grateful to my mom for never pressuring me about marriage. The same cannot be said for some of the young people featured in the new Netflix series "Indian Matchmaking," which is sparking much controversy on social media. The show follows Sima Taparia, a professional matchmaker from Mumbai, as she flies around the world trying to find partners for those who are ready to get married or being forced to get married by their parents. netflix.com — Jennifer Mulson
Pikes Pick: 'Indian Matchmaking' on Netflix gives look at marriage in another culture
Tags
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Remembering KKTV anchor Don Ward: Compassionate, solid and a mentor
-
Bob Simpich, longtime Colorado Springs doll maker, has died
-
Colorado Springs couple open snazzy wine bar, living their dream
-
Chicago hot dog done right on Colorado Springs' west side | Pikes Pick
-
Colorado-based songwriter is behind George Strait's hits — and he's headed for the Hall of Fame