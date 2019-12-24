In search of the next hip-hop star
TV Tonight
There’s more danger — and adventure — ahead for the Robinson family in season two of the “Lost in Space” revival. With the Jupiter 2 stranded on a mysterious ocean planet without their beloved Robot, the Robinsons must work together, along with Dr. Smith and Don West, to make it back to the Resolute. Netflix
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Hip-hop has never been high on my listening list, but the Netflix reality special “Rhythm + Flow” tops my streaming list. Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. return to their home cities — New York, Chicago and Atlanta, respectively — in search of the next star. Over 10 episodes, they pick their favorites and bring them together to compete in Los Angeles. It’s an R-rated, unrelenting look into the underground world of rap and young, creative dreamers hoping to flip their fortunes.