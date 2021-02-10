After watching “In and Of Itself” on Hulu, I didn’t want to spill too many of the details about the show, a mix of magic and storytelling that left me inspired and scratching my head. So, I’ll just say what I told my friends: Stop everything and watch it. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: 'In and Of Itself' on Hulu
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
Event Listings
