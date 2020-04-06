You might be an old hand at Zoom these days, the remote conferencing service that allows you to see and talk with people. Everybody’s Zooming, it seems. Meetings, fitness classes, group hangouts. Have you thought much about what’s behind you while Zooming? Your messy bed? Dirty kitchen? Here’s a solution: Webaround Portable Webcam Background. The green screen. $65 at amazon.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Improve your Zoom
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
